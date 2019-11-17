COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Department of Health says nearly 200 women died from pregnancy-related causes over a recent eight-year period and many of their deaths were preventable.
A report the department issued Friday identified 186 pregnancy-related deaths between 2008 and 2016, a ratio of 14.7 per 100,000 live births. Black women were more than 2.5 times more likely to die of a pregnancy-related condition than white women.
The leading underlying causes were heart conditions, infections, severe bleeding and pre-eclampsia and eclampsia.
Data showed 57% of the deaths from 2012 to 2016 could have been prevented. The state says it’s received $12 million in federal grants that it plans to direct to support its maternal mortality prevention efforts.
Ohio’s pregnancy-related mortality ratio is significantly lower than the U.S. ratio.
