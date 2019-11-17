PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city has been experiencing some of the coldest temperatures on record for the month of November.

Currently, this is the third coldest November on record, and yesterday was the second coldest November with a high of 42, which is 10 degrees below average.

Wind chills this morning are in the upper teens and low 20 degree range. Pittsburgh will have plenty of sunshine today with highs back in the upper 40 degree range.

It is getting to the time where there will not be as much sunshine, so enjoy it today because next week it will stay mostly cloudy.

Areas north could have a few flakes around Monday and Tuesday, but the best chance for rain showers looks to be Thursday evening and Friday morning.