PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 45-year-old man has died after an auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 376.
Authorities said it happened Sunday morning just before 5:30 a.m. near the Banksville Road exit.
Police said a man was walking on the roadway in the outbound lanes after the Fort Pitt Tunnel and was hit by a vehicle.
The man died at the scene, and the operator of the vehicle waited until authorities arrived.
State police said that they do not believe that the driver was intoxicated or impaired in any way.
