



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fan-favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen is still giving back to the Steel City.

McCutchen served dinner at the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side on Monday night.

It was part of his “Project Pittsburgh: Cutch Charity Week” initiative in which he gives back to the community.

“They gave me a lot here,” McCutchen said. “It’s only right to give back anytime I get the opportunity. I’ve built a lot of relationships through the years with the people here. This is something I’m going to continue to keep doing because this is the place I call home.”

Mayor Bill Peduto also helped serve meals.

McCutchen has charity projects planned throughout the week.

“You can take the superstar out of Pittsburgh, but you can’t take the Pittsburgh out of the superstar,” Mayor Peduto said.

More information on McCutchen’s charity week can be found here.