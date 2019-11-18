



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially named Ben Cherington their new general manager.

He is the 13th general manager in the history of the Pirates organization.

OFFICIAL: The Pirates name Ben Cherington as General Manager of the organization. Release: https://t.co/HrfcLMpDkc pic.twitter.com/SRrnthhqrJ — Pirates (@Pirates) November 18, 2019

Cherington has more than 20 years of experience in baseball operations, including 17 with the Boston Red Sox. He served as general manager of the club from 2011 to 2015.

In a press release, Cherington said:

“Pittsburgh is the ideal opportunity for me, and the only one I was interested in exploring. The four pillars that will drive our success are elite talent identification, acquisition, development and deployment. My entire career has been spent focusing on developing great systems to be elite in these four critical areas, which will fuel our future success in Pittsburgh.

“I have always appreciated the passion of Pittsburgh sports fans. My sense is that Pirates fans appreciate hard work, honest effort, and people and players they can trust. All things that I can respect and identify with. My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this community.”

The 45-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

New Pirates President Travis Williams released this statement on the hire:

“Ben is exactly what we need. He knows how to develop a winning culture. He also has a track record of attracting and developing talent, both on the field and in the front office. Ben is constantly challenging himself, his people and the processes that are in place. He knows that our ability to drive innovation and stay ahead of the game will be important to our long-term success.”

Stay with KDKA for live coverage of the Pirates news conference at noon.