



ENOLA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities have dropped a charge of driving under the influence against a state lawmaker whose blood-alcohol level was below Pennsylvania’s legal limit for driving.

Court records indicated the allegation against 26-year-old Democratic Rep. Brandon Markosek was withdrawn on Monday, and he pleaded guilty to a speeding citation.

An East Pennsboro Township Police officer pulled Markosek over on Sept. 28 just outside of Harrisburg.

According to the criminal complaint, Markosek was pulled over for going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer reported smelling alcohol on Markosek’s breath and noticing his eyes were glassy. Markosek told the officer he had two drinks at a nearby restaurant.

A blood test taken about an hour and 10 minutes later found his blood alcohol level to be below the legal limit. The criminal complaint says Markosek’s BAC was 0.058 percent, while the legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.

In a statement, Markosek said:

“The officer who pulled me over was doing his job, and I respect that. I was driving too fast and this morning I agreed to pay the necessary fine for speeding. However, I was not impaired. I submitted to a blood test as is required of any driver. When that was analyzed it was evident I wasn’t impaired. I’m at a loss as to why that charge was brought and am relieved that the prosecutor agreed it was not justified in my case. This experience has shown me how the justice system is supposed to work and I will use that insight when voting on legislation in the future.”

Markosek represents the 25th district of Allegheny County, which includes Monroeville, East Pittsburgh and McKeesport.

