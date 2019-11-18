PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After naming Travis Williams as the new Pirates President last month, the next key to the front office is in place.

The Pittsburgh Pirates introduced new general manager Ben Cherington to the media Monday afternoon at a press conference at PNC Park. Pirates owner Bob Nutting and president Travis Williams introduced Cherington at the meeting.

Watch Full Ben Cherington Introductory Press Conference Here:

The Pirates front office was very pleased to name Cherington as their choice and Bob Nutting mentioned that his name was at the top of the list in baseball circles even before the general manager spot was open with the Bucs.

Travis Williams said it was important to find a person who was a good person and shared common core values with himself and Nutting. Williams was adamant that the team has brought in the best fit for Pittsburgh.

“Pirates President Travis Williams said it was most important to get the right GM for “the fans” @KDKA”

Pirates President Travis Williams said it was most important to get the right GM for “the fans” @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 18, 2019

“I can assure all of you that we have found the right person in Ben Cherington,” Williams said.

“#Pirates New President Travis Williams says new GM Benn Cherington is a “talent magnet” for front office talent, and “most importantly,” excels in identifying and deploying talent.”

#Pirates New President Travis Williams says new GM Benn Cherington is a “talent magnet” for front office talent, and “most importantly,” excels in identifying and deploying talent. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 18, 2019

According to Williams, the team had 50 candidates that they limited down to 12. They reportedly interviewed a number of the 12 finalists before making the choice.

Cherington said he had other job offers, but Pittsburgh was the right fit. He also cited his chemistry with Williams and Nutting as a main reason why he chose to come to the Steel City.

“This was the only one and this was the perfect one,” Cherington said. “I feel very confident in level of resources available…towards lead of industry. I feel equally as good about the personal and emotional commitment Bob and Travis have to this team and this city.”