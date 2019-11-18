  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Following a shooting in Wilkinsburg, former Pitt basketball star DeJuan Blair is mourning the death of his father.

Police say Gregory Lamont Blair was shot Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, Gregory Blair had been outside of 901 Center Street arguing with another man, Dilon Bartifay.

During the argument, Bartifay allegedly shot Blair and then walked away.

Bartifay was arrested by Wilkinsburg Police without incident.

On Instagram, DeJuan Blair posted multiple pictures to remember his father.

