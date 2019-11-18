PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in Homewood early this morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, EMS crews were called to the intersection of Fifth and Frankstown Avenues at 4:40 a.m.

They found a man lying in the crosswalk. He was unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver did not stay at the scene.

The vehicle, described as being dark in color, was last seen going towards Fifth and Penn Avenues.

Police are investigating.

