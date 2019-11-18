Comments
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man wanted for kidnapping is still on the run after he led police on a chase through multiple counties.
Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning say 43-year-old Kirk Heath from Cranberry is wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping. He’s accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through three continues on Sunday before fleeing on foot.
They say he escaped in Fawn Township, Allegheny County, off Route 28 near Bull Creek Road.
He’s charged with kidnapping, fleeing and eluding police as well as drug charges.
Police did not say who Heath is charged with kidnapping.
Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 724-545-2011.
