PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Monday that road closures will occur on Friday, Nov. 22, Comcast Light Up Night.
The Roberto Clemente (6th Street) Bridge, Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix Street and 7th Street (riverside lanes only), Penn Avenue between 6th Street and Stanwix Street, Stanwix Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue (northbound lanes) and Cecil Place between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. through midnight.
The Penn Avenue Extension between Stanwix Street and Gateway Center Three will be closed from 9 a.m. through midnight.
Fourth Avenue between Stanwix Street and Wood Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Market Square, Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street and Market Square, Graeme Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square and Market Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square will be closed 4 p.m. to midnight.
Stanwix Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue (southbound lanes) will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
