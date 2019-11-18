  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tony Dorsett


PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh sports legends were selected as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Running Back Team.

The finalists were announced Monday and included former Steeler stars Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis. Former Pitt football star Tony Dorsett also made the list.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As part of its 100th season celebration, the NFL is using a 26-person voting panel to select the team.

Twelve of the 24 running backs will be revealed Friday night as the first portion of the squad.

There are 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the finalists list, and they represent 14 MVP awards and combined for 2,246 touchdowns.

Career rushing leader Emmitt Smith highlights the list that also includes the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski.

The NFL will have a weekly countdown of the team by position over the next six weeks.

The running backs list, in alphabetical order:

Marcus Allen; Jerome Bettis; Jim Brown; Earl Campbell; Earl “Dutch” Clark; Eric Dickerson; Tony Dorsett; Marshall Faulk; Harold “Red” Grange; Franco Harris; Hugh McElhenny; Lenny Moore; Marion Motley; Bronko Nagurski; Walter Payton; Adrian Peterson; Barry Sanders; Gale Sayers; O.J. Simpson; Emmitt Smith; Jim Taylor; Thurman Thomas; LaDainian Tomlinson; Steve Van Buren

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments