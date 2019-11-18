PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh sports legends were selected as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Running Back Team.
The finalists were announced Monday and included former Steeler stars Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis. Former Pitt football star Tony Dorsett also made the list.
The #NFL announced its 16 finalists for RUNNING BACK for 100th anniversary team—among the 16– @francoharrishof Harris @JeromeBettis36 and @Tony_Dorsett —Congratulations!!
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 19, 2019
As part of its 100th season celebration, the NFL is using a 26-person voting panel to select the team.
Twelve of the 24 running backs will be revealed Friday night as the first portion of the squad.
There are 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the finalists list, and they represent 14 MVP awards and combined for 2,246 touchdowns.
Career rushing leader Emmitt Smith highlights the list that also includes the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski.
The NFL will have a weekly countdown of the team by position over the next six weeks.
The running backs list, in alphabetical order:
Marcus Allen; Jerome Bettis; Jim Brown; Earl Campbell; Earl “Dutch” Clark; Eric Dickerson; Tony Dorsett; Marshall Faulk; Harold “Red” Grange; Franco Harris; Hugh McElhenny; Lenny Moore; Marion Motley; Bronko Nagurski; Walter Payton; Adrian Peterson; Barry Sanders; Gale Sayers; O.J. Simpson; Emmitt Smith; Jim Taylor; Thurman Thomas; LaDainian Tomlinson; Steve Van Buren
