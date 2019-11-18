PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In less than two weeks, the Steelers and Browns was square off in an AFC North rematch at Heinz Field, but with a new start time.
The NFL decided to flex the start time from 4:25 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. That game will be aired on KDKA, with full pre and post game coverage.
“Kickoff time for our Dec. 1 game vs. the Browns has been moved to 1 p.m. at Heinz Field.”
The Steelers remaining regular season schedule is below:
Week 12 (11/24) at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m.
Week 13 (12/1) vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m.
Week 14 (12/8) at Arizonia Cardinals 4:25 p.m.
Week 15 (12/15) vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m.
Week 16 (12/22) at New York Jets 1:00 p.m.
Week 17 (12/29) at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m.
