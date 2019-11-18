Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the 500 block of Grandview Ave.
State Route 30 was temporarily closed eastbound from the Electric Ave. ramp to Center Street for Monday’s investigation.
Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.
