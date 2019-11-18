PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After an overtime win against North Carolina last week, two Panthers are taking home ACC accolades.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the ACC QB of the week after throwing for 359 yards and scoring three total touchdowns against UNC.

Meanwhile, Twyman earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for racking up 2.5 sacks against the Tar Heels. He now has 9.5 sacks on the year which is the most by a defensive lineman since Aaron Donald back in 2013.

Pitt takes on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Saturday at 3:30 p.m.