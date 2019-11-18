  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After an overtime win against North Carolina last week, two Panthers are taking home ACC accolades.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the ACC QB of the week after throwing for 359 yards and scoring three total touchdowns against UNC.

“🏆 ACC QB of the Week 🏆 Kenny Pickett ✔️ 25-for-41, 359 yards, 1 TD ✔️ 53 rushing yards, 2 TD ✔️ 412 yards of total offense #H2P”

Meanwhile, Twyman earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for racking up 2.5 sacks against the Tar Heels. He now has 9.5 sacks on the year which is the most by a defensive lineman since Aaron Donald back in 2013.

“🏆 ACC DL of the Week 🏆 Jaylen Twyman ✔️ 2.5 sacks for a total of 15 yards ✔️ Key sack on clinching OT drive ✔️ Leads FBS in sacks (9.5) by a DT #H2P”

Pitt takes on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

