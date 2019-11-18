Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates took a moment to remember Vera Clemente.
Pirates alumni and the front office paused for a moment on Monday to remember the widow of Pirates’ legend Roberto Clemente.
Officials gathered around the statue of Roberto Clemente. New general manager Ben Cherington was in attendance.
Today, Pirates alumni joined front office staff as we paused for a moment to remember Vera Clemente. pic.twitter.com/8pmWBubdh4
— Pirates (@Pirates) November 18, 2019
Vera Clemente died at age 78 on Saturday.
Vera Clemente was hospitalized in “delicate health” according to the Pirates on Nov. 1.
You must log in to post a comment.