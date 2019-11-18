Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black Friday shoppers mean business, and that means you should too. Plan ahead and beat your competing shoppers by looking at the links below.
We’ve selected some local shopping centers where you can cash in on deals at some of your favorite stores.
MALLS/OUTLETS:
- Beaver Valley Mall: Website | Holiday Hours
- Ross Park Mall: Website | Facebook | Hours
- Grove City Premium Outlets: Website | Facebook | Hours
- South Hills Village: Website | Facebook | Hours
- Tanger Outlets, Washington: Website | Facebook | Hours
- Washington Crown Center: Website | Facebook
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills: Website | Facebook | Hours
STORES:
A number of websites have posted Black Friday specials. While we have provided links to those websites at the bottom of this page, KDKA could not confirm their accuracy.
- Best Buy: Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Holiday Shopping | Facebook | Twitter
- JC Penney: Holiday Shopping | Circular | Facebook | Twitter
- Kmart: Thanksgiving Doorbusters | Facebook | Twitter
- Kohl’s: Black Friday | Black Friday Ad | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
- Nordstrom: Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
- Old Navy: Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
- Sears: Black Friday Deals | Circular | Facebook | Twitter
- Target: Black Friday | Black Friday Preview | Facebook | Twitter
- Walmart: Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Facebook | Twitter
Websites with Black Friday Ads:
These are just a few websites claiming to have an advance look at the Black Friday specials at dozens of stores. Please keep in mind that you’re leaving the KDKA website and we have not verified the accuracy of these ads.
More Tips:
- Shopping Strategies
- Westmoreland, Monroeville Malls To Close On Thanksgiving
- Best Black Friday 2019 Deals For $100 And Under
- Here’s A List Of Stores Planning To Close On Thanksgiving Day
- Before You Go Shopping, Marketing Professor Says Make Sure You Do Your Black Friday Homework
- Black Friday Vs. Cyber Monday: What’s The Difference?
- Better Business Bureau Issues Warning About 6 Common Holiday Scams
- 6 Ways To Shop Smarter On Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2019
- More Black Friday
You must log in to post a comment.