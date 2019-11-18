



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — That time of year is right around the corner!

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership unveiled its lineup for the 59th annual Comcast Light Up celebration Wednesday morning from the Heinz History Center.

Light Up Night is a tradition in downtown Pittsburgh, kicking off the holiday season in the city. All the fun will happen on Nov. 22.

“We’re here ready to celebrate the holidays. Light Up Night is a fantastic time to bring the family down and experience downtown Pittsburgh,” said Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup.

This year’s headliner on the Comcast Main Stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard is singer and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who was most recently in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena with Queen.

Pittsburgh favorite Joe Grushecky will also perform for audiences.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will once again be back in Market Square, along with new favorite, Holiday KidsPlay.

One big change will be a new location for the gingerbread house competition. Instead of the PPG Wintergarden, this year they’ll be at the City-County Building.

Heinz Hall will feature a tribute to Fred Rogers. The tree will be back at the City-County Building.

In addition, there will be several tree lightings.

The Highmark Tree will go bright at 7 p.m. with a rooftop fireworks show and special guest Mr. McFeely. Over at PPG Place, the ice rink will open for the season around the enormous tree. Oxford Centre will offer horse-drawn carriage rides again and a chance to meet some live reindeer. Finally, over at Fifth Avenue Place, there will be ice sculptures as part of Fifth Avenue Freeze.

The grand finale features a fireworks show from Zambelli Fireworks.

For more information on all the holiday season goings-on in Pittsburgh, visit: https://downtownpittsburghholidays.com/