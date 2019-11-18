



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Charges have been filed against the cousin of Rahmael Holt, the man convicted in former New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw’s death.

During Holt’s death penalty trial, in which he was found guilty and sentenced to death, KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports several witnesses testified that they believed Holt’s cousin Lisa Harrington might have removed the murder weapon from the home Holt was staying at.

#NEW Charges filed against Rahmael Holt’s cousin, Lisa Harrington. She did *not* testify in her cousin’s trial. Several witnesses testified saying they believed Harrington removed the murder weapon from the home where Holt was staying at the time. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LG9XXLbI8M — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 18, 2019

Harrington was previously accused of helping Holt avoid arrest after Shaw’s fatal shooting.

During the trial, witnesses testified that Harrington was at the home and she was seen leaving with a paper bag.

On Nov. 14, the jury convicted 31-year-old Holt of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for the shooting death of Officer Shaw in 2017. The jury delivered a guilty verdict on all four counts, finding Holt guilty of “First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.”

Officer Shaw, 25, was shot three times at close range. He died within minutes of the shooting, nearly two years ago, following a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.

Harrington is now facing multiple charges, including tampering and destroying evidence.

The murder weapon was never found.

RELATED STORIES: