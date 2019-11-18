



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are asking the public for help identifying one of the suspects wanted in a home invasion and fatal shooting last week in Wilkinburg.

Police have released a surveillance image of him.

During the home invasion Thursday night, three men, a woman and a baby were held at gunpoint by two men who forced their way into the home on Woodlawn Avenue.

One of the man was shot and killed by the armed suspects, who then ran from the home.

The 42-year-old victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

