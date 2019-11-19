



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One by one, Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies loaded up their vehicles with whole, frozen turkeys, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Walmart has been working in partnership with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office for the past seven or eight years we’ve been doing this. Our numbers continue to increase every year as we see the need,” said Jason Tarap with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Tarap with the sheriff’s office said they are helping 250 families in need this holiday.

“What we want to do is put a smile on their face. It’s a little different side of policing (they) aren’t used to seeing,” said Tarap.

So that’s what they did. A caravan of sheriff’s vehicle drove from the Walmart in West Mifflin to the Tree of Life Open Bible Church in Brookline. They unloaded their vehicles and a large truck then carried the turkeys inside.

It’s not just the turkey that was given out to people in need — all the fixings like stuffing, veggies and pumpkin pie were handed out.

Right now: The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is delivering hundreds of turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving! @Walmart in West Mifflin made this possible!!! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1SMOlYcrnB — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 19, 2019

“I think it’s wonderful. If it wasn’t for them I’d be going to Eat ‘n Park,” said Beth Hancock of Carrick.

Beth Hancock was one of the first people in line.

“I’ve got my medicine to pay for, I’m walking around with oxygen. Other things I gotta think about before worrying about a meal,” said Hancock.

Her daughter Leea Stevens stood by her side.

“You don’t get help because you’re at work and you just don’t make enough at work sometimes. Got bills,” said Stevens of Carrick.

For others, it’s about giving back.

“My sister is unable to get a Thanksgiving meal so the turkey I get today will be split between two families and the meal will be split between two families,” said Dorothy Knight of Beltzhoover.

Walmart provided 300 turkeys just to be sure no one goes hungry.

“It’s part of our culture at Walmart. We like giving things away and doing good things in the communities,” said Tony Dattilio of Walmart.

The Sheriff’s Office will be handing out turkeys against next week on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. They’ll be taking turkeys from the Walmart in North Versailles and distribute them to the Rankin Christian Center.