MIAMI (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has apologized to his most recent employer, claiming he did not mean to cause problems.
Brown posted to multiple social media platforms apologizing to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the organization Tuesday morning.
Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk
— AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019
Brown has gone on multiple social media tirades against the NFL and others amid his legal issues stemming from sexual misconduct lawsuits and allegations.
