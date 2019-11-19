Comments
CARRICK (KDKA) — A second arrest has been made following a double-shooting in Carrick that injured two teenagers.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Cody Smith in Beechview on Tuesday. He is facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and gun charges.
Police say Smith and Desmond Jones shot two teenagers last week on Westmont Avenue.
Jones was arrested over the weekend.
An arrest warrant was issued for Smith over the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.