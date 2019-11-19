PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As impeachment hearings go into full drive, a conservative issue advocacy group is running television ads against local U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and a number of other Democrats.

AAN Issue Ad: “Tell Congressman Lamb to let voters decide elections. Vote no on impeachment and get to work.”

The sponsor is the American Action Network, whose officials also run the Congressional Leadership Fund, a SuperPac created to elect a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

AAN Issue Ad: “Now it’s crystal clear. Their partisan impeachment is a politically motivated charade. Conor Lamb promised to be different, but he’s not.”

This ad is part of a $5 million television campaign and $2 million digital effort aimed at 20 Democrats like Lamb who are running in districts that President Trump carried in 2016.

“Conor lamb could have voted to shut this whole thing down,” Calvin Moore, deputy communications director of American Action Network, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

“But instead he decided to take his marching orders from Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, to keep the impeachment charade moving forward.”

No reaction from Lamb to this.

He did vote for the impeachment inquiry, saying he still had an open mind on whether the President should be impeached.

“The only important thing is the facts and what the witnesses have to say, what they have to tell us and how we protect the American people,” Lamb told Jon Delano on Oct. 3.

“It’s not about personality. It’s not about party. It’s about what the evidence shows.”

American Action Network would not disclose its funding source, nor is it required to under the current law, since it, technically, is an issue ad, not one calling for the election or defeat of a candidate.

The ad campaign will run for at least two weeks.