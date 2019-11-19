



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing his girlfriend near Las Vegas appeared before a Pittsburgh judge for a bond hearing by video Tuesday morning.

John Chapman, 39, was denied bail, so he will be staying behind bars.

Chapman is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in the disappearance of 33-year-old Jamie Feden, who was last seen Sept. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Chapman in connection to Feden’s disappearance. The criminal complaint identifies Chapman as Feden’s boyfriend and says she has a “tumultuous” past with him.

In an interview with police, Chapman allegedly told them that sometime in September, he drove from Bethel Park to Las Vegas, leading Feden to believe the purpose of the trip was a vacation with the “potential of acquiring residence” in Las Vegas.

The criminal complaint reports that Champan told police he convinced Feden to drive to the desert.

Once out there, police say Chapman admitted to using zip ties to bind Feden’s hands and feet before tying her to a signpost.

He then allegedly told police he put duct tape over her mouth and nose, suffocating her.

The Nevada coroner tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that they have yet to positively identify that body, but he believes it matches the body of missing Jamie Feden.

It could take two to three more weeks for the body’s identity to be confirmed.

