PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break created some slick driving conditions in Lawrenceville for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The break was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at 44th Street and Cessna Way.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the area along 44th Street between Butler Street and Davison Street due to icy conditions.

Crews managed to shut off the water. Repairs are expected to take until 4 p.m.

Until then, customers on the following streets will be without water service:

• 44th Street (Butler Street – Davison Street)
• 45th Street (Butler Street – Davison Street)
• Summit Street (43rd Street – 44th Street)
• Cessna Way (44th Street – 45th Street)
• Service Way (Cessna Way – Davison Street)

