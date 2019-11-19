PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break created some slick driving conditions in Lawrenceville for the Tuesday morning rush hour.
The break was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at 44th Street and Cessna Way.
Drivers were being urged to avoid the area along 44th Street between Butler Street and Davison Street due to icy conditions.
MORE: This is a photo of the water main break on 44th St at Cessna Way in Lawrenceville from @dankfloydKDKA. Use caution—this could cause slick conditions. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Z7KnHCRlyU
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 19, 2019
Crews managed to shut off the water. Repairs are expected to take until 4 p.m.
Until then, customers on the following streets will be without water service:
• 44th Street (Butler Street – Davison Street)
• 45th Street (Butler Street – Davison Street)
• Summit Street (43rd Street – 44th Street)
• Cessna Way (44th Street – 45th Street)
• Service Way (Cessna Way – Davison Street)
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.