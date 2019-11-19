  • KDKA TVOn Air

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas has come early for someone in Mercer County who has a $1 million-winning lottery ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Main Street in the borough of Greenville, Mercer County.

The Sheetz will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Merry and Bright scratch-off.

If you have the winning ticket, sign it and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

