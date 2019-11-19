PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKAK) — A person is charged after allegedly getting out of their car and defecating in the parking lot of a business in Washington County.

Ankit Goyal is charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct after admitting to defecating in the parking lot of Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, Peters Township police officers were dispatched to the business on Nov. 5 for a report of a person who defecated on the side of the building.

The witness also told police three painters were working in the area and found a white towel in the back of the building. The towel was covered in feces, the criminal complaint says.

The witness also showed a video of the incident to the police when they arrived.

The video shows the driver of a silver Audi defecating next to their car after turning into the parking lot of the business.

The car is registered to Goyal.