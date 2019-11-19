  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are already down a number of key players with injury, and the team lost another forward Tuesday.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Nick Bjugstad is out “longer term” with an injury.

“1. Bjugstad – Still being evaluated, longer-term. 2. Hornqvist – Won’t play tonight, but is getting closer to return. 3. Letang – Skating on his own and making progress, but not joining team practice quite yet.”

Kris Letang is making progress, but is not ready to return to practice according to the team. Meanwhile, Patric Hornqvist won’t be ready for tonight’s game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena, but could be ready soon.

