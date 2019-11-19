PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are already down a number of key players with injury, and the team lost another forward Tuesday.
According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Nick Bjugstad is out “longer term” with an injury.
Kris Letang is making progress, but is not ready to return to practice according to the team. Meanwhile, Patric Hornqvist won’t be ready for tonight’s game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena, but could be ready soon.
