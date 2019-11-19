



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’ve always wanted to join the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates racing pierogies, now is your chance.

If you can sprint 215 yards in 60 seconds or less while wearing a pierogi costume, then the Pittsburgh Pirates have a job for you.

The Pirates posted a job opening for Pierogi mascots for the 2020 season. The job description includes running in the Great Pierogie Race during every Pirates home game, as well as appearing at the PNC Park gates before games and participating in other appearances outside of the baseball field and in the community.

Job applicants must also be “willing to learn the Bucco Brigade duties” to fill in when needed.

The position also requires that Pierogies be available to work 57 out of the 81 home games. Prior performance or entertainment experience is preferred.

The Pierogies aren’t the only ones looking to hire.

