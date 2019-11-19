



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety is gearing up to deploy a “significant police presence” during Light Up Night festivities this Friday.

Large crowds are expected in downtown Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 as the city’s Light Up Night celebration unofficially kicks off the holiday season in the city.

“We will have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who chooses not to be law-abiding,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release. “That means no disorderly conduct, no fighting, no public intoxication or underage drinking, and no type of violence will be tolerated.”

Not only will there be a significant Pittsburgh police presence, but other law enforcement agencies like the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Port Authority Police and park rangers will also be present.

There will be Mounted Units as well as River Rescue crews on scene. Public Safety says it will use SkyWatch to get an aerial view on crowds.

There will also be many road closures in place, and Public Safety asks motorists for patience.

This year’s Light Up Night headliner on the Comcast Main Stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard is singer and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who was most recently in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena with Queen.