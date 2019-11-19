PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the Thursday Night Football Brawl, Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for his actions.

Tuesday, the center is appealing his suspension with the NFL. The hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“#Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey, suspended 3 games by the NFL and fined, is expected to appeal, source said. This suspension, if it stands, would keep him from playing the #Browns again.”

#Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey, suspended 3 games by the NFL and fined, is expected to appeal, source said. This suspension, if it stands, would keep him from playing the #Browns again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019

If the suspension is upheld, Pouncey will miss the rematch with the Browns at Heinz Field on December 1st. That game was flexed by the NFL from a 4:25 p.m. kickoff to a 1:00 p.m. start on Monday.

Browns suspended players Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi also appealed. Ogunjobi’s appeal was heard Monday, while Garrett’s appeal will be heard Wednesday by the league. All of the hearings are taking place in New York City.