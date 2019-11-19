  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Post Malone has added more tour dates and he’s coming to Pittsburgh this winter.

Post Malone added a second leg to his Runaway Tour, and PPG Paints Arena is one of those new stops.

The rapper will be in the ‘Burgh on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Presale for the tickets start Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday starting at 9 a.m.

When Post Malone is in Pennsylvania, he’ll also play a show in Philadelphia and Hershey.

