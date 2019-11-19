PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Post Malone has added more tour dates and he’s coming to Pittsburgh this winter.
Post Malone added a second leg to his Runaway Tour, and PPG Paints Arena is one of those new stops.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @PostMalone adds SECOND LEG to The Runaway Tour with @SwaeLee and @TylaYaweh and he’s coming to PPG Paints Arena on February 24th!
Presales start TODAY at 5pm.
Get more info here: https://t.co/rkZ4lwLuGX pic.twitter.com/ggRz9rjbiF
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 19, 2019
The rapper will be in the ‘Burgh on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.
Presale for the tickets start Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday starting at 9 a.m.
When Post Malone is in Pennsylvania, he’ll also play a show in Philadelphia and Hershey.
