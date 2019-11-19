ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A police lieutenant in Ross Township has been suspended without pay for alleged inappropriate behavior.
According to TribLive, Ross Township commissioners voted Monday night to suspended Lt. Matthew Grubb for five days.
He is accused of making unprofessional and sexually explicit comments.
The Trib reports that a letter, reportedly signed by members of the Ross Township Police Department, raises concerns about alleged “extremely disturbing comments” Lt. Grubb made to police recruits.
The letter also accuses Lt. Grubb of making “inappropriate and/or off color comments, jokes and gestures” regularly.
In addition, Lt. Grubb and the rest of the Ross Township Police Department must undergo training for sensitivity, sexual harassment and implicit bias.
