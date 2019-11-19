HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two students are in police custody after a gun was found in a car parked in a Seneca Valley school’s secondary campus parking lot Tuesday morning.

Seneca Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Vitale sent out a recorded message to all parents and guardians about the incident.

According to Dr. Vitale, several students reported seeing a gun in a student’s possession at the Intermediate High School just after the school day got underway.

The school resource officer and Jackson Township Police responded and began an investigation with district administrators.

Dr. Vitale says the weapon was found in a student’s car and may have been sold by another student.

The message tells parents: “Police found the gun in the glove compartment of the student’s vehicle parked outside. Police believe it was sold to the student by another student.”

Both students were taken into police custody and removed from school grounds.

Dr. Vitale says all students within the district are safe.

She said she will release more information as it becomes available. Until then, the investigation continues.