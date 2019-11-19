  • KDKA TVOn Air

LAUREL HIGHLANDS (KDKA) — There is good news for skiers and snowboarders, or those who just love a wintry white getaway.

Snow is now blanketing the ground in white in the Laurel Highlands, and that means it’s time for Seven Springs and Hidden Valley to open.

The ski resorts will open this weekend, starting Saturday, Nov. 23.

The resorts’ snowmaking teams have been working since Nov. 8 to cover the grassy slopes in piles of snow. And, now, they are ready for winter sports.

Opening weekend ticket information:

Seven Springs – $52 per adult and $42 per child ages 6-11
Hidden Valley – $34 per adult and $27 per child ages 6-11

