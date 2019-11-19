Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested a teenage girl accused of shooting and killing a man on the North Side over the summer.
Prosecutors filed homicide charges against 17-year-old Shayla Johnson in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Julian Carpenter at an apartment on Rhine Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
Carpenter was shot in the head on July 2 and died at the beginning of November.
More than a month after the shooting, police arrested Johnson on robbery and conspiracy charges. Investigators believe the whole thing started as a robbery.
Johnson was re-arrested on Tuesday.
