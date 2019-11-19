Comments
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a post office this morning in West Deer Township.
The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Saxonburg Boulevard.
Crews rushed to the scene.
It remains unknown what caused the vehicle to crash or how extensive the damage to the building is.
The condition of the person injured has not yet been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
