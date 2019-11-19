  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a post office this morning in West Deer Township.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Saxonburg Boulevard.

Crews rushed to the scene.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

It remains unknown what caused the vehicle to crash or how extensive the damage to the building is.

The condition of the person injured has not yet been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

