



DETROIT, Mich. (KDKA) – A jury has found recently re-elected Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner not guilty of disturbing the peace but was unable to reach a decision regarding a felony count of assaulting and obstructing police.

The judge declared a mistrial in the case, our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

Judge declares a mistrial on the felony count. — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) November 20, 2019

Allegheny County Controller testified in her own defense yesterday, saying she tried to calm the situation that happened between police and her husband Khari Mosley at a hotel in Michigan last March. Police accuse Wagner of interfering with them when they tried to remove Mosley from the hotel.

In the courtroom earlier this week, the prosecution used hotel and police witnesses to describe the altercation that began when Mosley was denied a duplicate card to get to his hotel room.

When Mosley objected, police were called. They escorted him to the hotel room where police exchanged words with Wagner before ultimately a police officer arrested Mosley and tried to move him into an elevator while Wagner objected.

Wagner says her and Mosley were victims and that police acted improperly.

During closing arguments, The Detroit News reports Wagner’s defense attorney Charles Longstreet argued the cops involved engaged in “justification, minimization and exaggeration.”

2/ “All that’s not evidence; it’s made-up stuff to try to cover up what the real truth is, which is on that night, Chelsa Wagner was assaulted. She was violated that evening. So don’t buy into the justification and minimization for their actions.” #### — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) November 19, 2019

The defense argued the officers’ actions were uncalled for. While the defense did not dispute that Wagner touched the officer, they argued the officer acted inappropriately when he “slammed” Wagner to the ground, The Detroit News says.

“Look at it critically. Look at the actions of the officers; were they appropriate at the time? I submit to you that they are not.” — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) November 19, 2019

In the prosecution’s closing arguments, Assistant prosecutor Erika Tursar argued the officers were polite and did nothing wrong. Instead, The Detroit News reports they accuse Wagner of acting inappropriately and pulling the “status card.” Responding to the defense’s comments saying Wagner was “body slammed,” the defense replied, “Body slam? All you had to do was move. Just move.”

“Defense wants to put the officers on trial. Yes, there are times when officers should be put on trial; they have done something wrong. This is not one of those cases. The officers were polite.” — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) November 19, 2019

Tursar: “Body slam? All you had to do was move. Just move.” “She couldn’t answer one of my questions. She wanted to rewrite the whole video … are we watching the same videos? Keep your hands to yourself…she didn’t do that. She’s constantly pushing him away.” — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) November 19, 2019

The prosecution reportedly said the worst thing the cops did was call Mosley “a fool” as opposed to Wagner’s “husband.”

After closing arguments on Tuesday evening, the judge turned the case over to the jury. The Detroit News says jury began deliberations but left around 4 p.m. with plans to return Wednesday.

The Detroit News reports the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the felony obstruction charge, but they did acquit Wagner of the misdemeanor disturbing the peace. The judge said he would take the verdict, then discharged the jury.

In Wagner trial: The jury just sent a note that they can’t reach a verdict on the obstruction charge, but they have reached a verdict on the disturbing the peace charge. Judge Roberson said he’ll take the verdict they’ve reached, and then discharge the jury. Stay tuned. — George Hunter (@GeorgeHunter_DN) November 20, 2019

Back in July, Mosley was found not guilty on all counts.

