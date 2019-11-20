



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting ready for Thanksgiving!

Cornbread Fruit and Chestnut Stuffing

For a 16- to 20-pound turkey

Ingredients:

9-inch square pan of stale cornbread (1 recipe), cut into 1/2-inch dice

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup chopped dried apricots

¼ cup raisins

3 tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 large onion, chopped

1 large stalk celery, chopped

5 shallots, chopped

½ pound lean fresh sausage meat, crumbled

1 large clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon powdered ginger

1 tightly-packed tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

2 tightly-packed teaspoons each fresh thyme and oregano, chopped

¼ cup honey

1 tart apple, cored and chopped

1 pound chestnuts, roasted and shelled, or jarred ones with no liquid

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

2 – 3 cups chicken stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

If cornbread is fresh, toast in a low oven about 30 minutes. Soak apricots and raisins in wine for 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook onion, celery and shallot until soft. Add sausage and sauté until cooked through. Pour off all but a little of the fat. Stir in garlic, spices and herbs. Cook 1 minute. Stir in honey and the wine/fruit mixture and cook over high heat for two minutes. Remove from heat.

Turn mixture in skillet into a bowl and add remaining ingredients except for the chicken stock. Add enough chicken stock to moisten the stuffing, using you best judgement. Season to taste.

I prefer to roast my turkey un-stuffed and heat my stuffing in a greased casserole in a 350 degree oven until hot through. Be sure to cover the casserole with buttered foil to prevent the stuffing from sticking to the foil.

Cornbread:

Ingredients:

3 cups yellow cornmeal

1 cup all purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups buttermilk

4 eggs – beaten

6 tablespoons unsalted butter – melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 9” x 13” baking pan.

Mix first 6 ingredients in a bowl.

Mix buttermilk, eggs and butter together. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just mixed. Pour into prepared pan: bake cornbread until firm to touch – about 30 – 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cube enough cornbread to prepare the recipe and reserve the rest of the cornbread to serve with your dinner.