PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting ready for Thanksgiving!
Cornbread Fruit and Chestnut Stuffing
For a 16- to 20-pound turkey
Ingredients:
9-inch square pan of stale cornbread (1 recipe), cut into 1/2-inch dice
½ cup dry white wine
¼ cup chopped dried apricots
¼ cup raisins
3 tablespoons olive oil or butter
1 large onion, chopped
1 large stalk celery, chopped
5 shallots, chopped
½ pound lean fresh sausage meat, crumbled
1 large clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon powdered ginger
1 tightly-packed tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
2 tightly-packed teaspoons each fresh thyme and oregano, chopped
¼ cup honey
1 tart apple, cored and chopped
1 pound chestnuts, roasted and shelled, or jarred ones with no liquid
½ cup pine nuts, toasted
¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted
2 – 3 cups chicken stock
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
If cornbread is fresh, toast in a low oven about 30 minutes. Soak apricots and raisins in wine for 20 minutes.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook onion, celery and shallot until soft. Add sausage and sauté until cooked through. Pour off all but a little of the fat. Stir in garlic, spices and herbs. Cook 1 minute. Stir in honey and the wine/fruit mixture and cook over high heat for two minutes. Remove from heat.
Turn mixture in skillet into a bowl and add remaining ingredients except for the chicken stock. Add enough chicken stock to moisten the stuffing, using you best judgement. Season to taste.
I prefer to roast my turkey un-stuffed and heat my stuffing in a greased casserole in a 350 degree oven until hot through. Be sure to cover the casserole with buttered foil to prevent the stuffing from sticking to the foil.
Cornbread:
Ingredients:
3 cups yellow cornmeal
1 cup all purpose flour
¼ cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups buttermilk
4 eggs – beaten
6 tablespoons unsalted butter – melted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 9” x 13” baking pan.
Mix first 6 ingredients in a bowl.
Mix buttermilk, eggs and butter together. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just mixed. Pour into prepared pan: bake cornbread until firm to touch – about 30 – 40 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cube enough cornbread to prepare the recipe and reserve the rest of the cornbread to serve with your dinner.
You must log in to post a comment.