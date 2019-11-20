  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Duquesne Light’s new charging installation is now available for electric cars in the Pittsburgh Area.

The new charging station, located at Woods Run Campus in the North Shore has 20 charging ports to support electric cars.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald joined Duquesne Light Company President and CEO Steve Malnight to introduce the site to the public during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials are glad to have a station that can be used for company and employee cars.

