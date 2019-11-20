ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – The former Elizabeth Borough police chief will not serve time in jail after he pleaded guilty to stealing heroin from the department’s evidence room.
On Wednesday, Timothy Butler was sentenced to 55 months probation and 325 hours of community service after police found more than 60 bundles and 2,700 loose stamp bags in Butler’s trash can and more than 530 loose stamp bags in and around his desk.
Timothy Butler was charged in 2018 when heroin stolen from the evidence room was found in his office.
According to the criminal complaint, when asked how bad the evidence problem was, Butler said, “it was all gone.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Officials File Charges Against Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief
- Judge Rules Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Can Remain Free On Bond Ahead Of Trial
- Former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Pleads Guilty To Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room
Butler admitted to becoming addicted to heroin after taking prescribed Vicodin.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law in August.
You must log in to post a comment.