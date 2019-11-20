  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – The former Elizabeth Borough police chief will not serve time in jail after he pleaded guilty to stealing heroin from the department’s evidence room.

On Wednesday, Timothy Butler was sentenced to 55 months probation and 325 hours of community service after police found more than 60 bundles and 2,700 loose stamp bags in Butler’s trash can and more than 530 loose stamp bags in and around his desk.

Timothy Butler was charged in 2018 when heroin stolen from the evidence room was found in his office.

According to the criminal complaint, when asked how bad the evidence problem was, Butler said, “it was all gone.”

Butler admitted to becoming addicted to heroin after taking prescribed Vicodin.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law in August.

