



MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement officers in Mt. Oliver on Brownsville Road.

There was a heavy police presence in Mt. Oliver Wednesday as part of Brownsville Road was blocked off and officers in tactical gear were on the scene. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports there were several ambulances and police cars along Brownsville Road in the borough of Mt. Oliver.

#BREAKING: Several ambulances and police cars, including officers in tactical gear and FBI officers are here along Brownsville Road in Mount Oliver. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/W9o7zCyC1e — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 20, 2019

The officers were gathered in front of the Mt. Oliver Dental Pavilion in the 100 block of Brownsville Road, looking for a robbery suspect.

Be advised that Brownsville Road between Arlington and Bausman is closed for a police incident. Please avoid the area. Updates will be posted in this space. pic.twitter.com/CJWGqNQWT9 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 20, 2019

A stretch of road between Arlington Avenue and Bausman Street was blocked by Pittsburgh Police vehicles. The road is now back open.

Meghan Schiller reports a SWAT officer could be heard yelling for a suspect to come downstairs while K9s are barking. Law enforcement officials have not yet said why they were called to the scene.

About 15 minutes later, a man was taken in handcuffs and put into a police car. Police say he first tried to rob Dollar Eagle Discounts.

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police just took a man in handcuffs and put him in the back of a waiting patrol car. He’s wearing a blue striped shirt. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/A1xdi3DDw1 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 20, 2019

