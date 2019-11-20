  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brownsville Road, FBI, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Mt. Oliver, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT


MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement officers in Mt. Oliver on Brownsville Road.

There was a heavy police presence in Mt. Oliver Wednesday as part of Brownsville Road was blocked off and officers in tactical gear were on the scene. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports there were several ambulances and police cars along Brownsville Road in the borough of Mt. Oliver.

The officers were gathered in front of the Mt. Oliver Dental Pavilion in the 100 block of Brownsville Road, looking for a robbery suspect.

A stretch of road between Arlington Avenue and Bausman Street was blocked by Pittsburgh Police vehicles. The road is now back open.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Meghan Schiller)

Meghan Schiller reports a SWAT officer could be heard yelling for a suspect to come downstairs while K9s are barking. Law enforcement officials have not yet said why they were called to the scene.

About 15 minutes later, a man was taken in handcuffs and put into a police car. Police say he first tried to rob Dollar Eagle Discounts.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments