HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect following a bank robbery this morning that prompted a partial lockdown at a school in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the CFS Bank on Walton Tea Room Road in Hempfield Township was robbed around 9:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

It is not known how much money the suspect got away with, but he is described as a white male who was wearing black clothing.

The suspect got away on a bicycle, which police have located.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

The search for the suspect prompted a partial lockdown at Hempfield Area High School.

The investigation continues.

