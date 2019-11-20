Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect following a bank robbery this morning that prompted a partial lockdown at a school in Westmoreland County.
According to police, the CFS Bank on Walton Tea Room Road in Hempfield Township was robbed around 9:30 a.m.
It is not known how much money the suspect got away with, but he is described as a white male who was wearing black clothing.
The suspect got away on a bicycle, which police have located.
The search for the suspect prompted a partial lockdown at Hempfield Area High School.
The investigation continues.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.