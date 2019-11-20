Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The singer and songwriter will be on the road for her first tour in over 10 years.
It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate evening of music with a superb group of musicians, like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse.
Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 AM at https://t.co/9MhjZJhrUK. pic.twitter.com/1TCYczNk1g
— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 19, 2019
Moore’s North American Tour will be coming to Pittsburgh with special guest Bedouine.
The concert is set for March 20, 2020, at the Benedum Center at 8 p.m.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.
