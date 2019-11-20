  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The singer and songwriter will be on the road for her first tour in over 10 years.

Moore’s North American Tour will be coming to Pittsburgh with special guest Bedouine.

The concert is set for March 20, 2020, at the Benedum Center at 8 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.

