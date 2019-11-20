



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Guests hit the red carpet as a premiere for the much-anticipated Mister Rogers movie was held in Pittsburgh.

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” doesn’t hit theaters until Friday but a local showing of the film took place Wednesday at the SouthSide Works Cinema.

The movie’s director, producers, and writers, as well as public figures, came out as Mister Rogers’ messages now breaths new life.

“I grew up on the show, so this is really kind of a dream come true,” producer Leah Holzer said.

The movie features the true story of a jaded journalist writing about an inspirational, heroic character.

That person was Fred Rogers — played by Tom Hanks — and Tom Junod was the journalist.

“It shows not just a kind person, it shows how kindness operates,” Junod said. “It shows how hard you have to work at it and the fruits that it can bring forth.”

“It wasn’t about him being better in any way than anybody else,” director Marielle Heller said. “It was that we can all aspire to being kinder and more empathetic and to listening to each other more.”

The seeds of kindness were evident in a city that embraces Mister Rogers’ theme as its own.

“It was wonderful how much Pittsburgh, as a city, really opened up to us,” producer Youree Henley said.

The biggest star at the red carpet premiere was Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers.

“I’m loving every minute,” Joanne said. “I’m present for it.”

“What Fred would feel about this is gratitude,” she added.