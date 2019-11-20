Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Black and Gold Friday will mark the official start of the holiday shopping season in Pittsburgh sports fans.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that discounted tickets will go on sale for Black Friday.
Fans can take advantage of a number of value options for the 2020 season including Lunch with the Bucs, Pirates Great Taste tickets, Student ticket discounts and more at Pirates.com/FanValues.
All 2020 season tickets can be found here.
