PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are getting some positive injury news out of practice this week.

It sounds like forward Patric Hornqvist will be available for the Pens on the road tomorrow against the New York Islanders. According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Hornqvist will be a game-time decision in Brooklyn Thursday night.

“#Pens coach Sullivan said Hornqvist will be a game-time decision for Thursday against the Islanders. -MC”

#Pens coach Sullivan said Hornqvist will be a game-time decision for Thursday against the Islanders. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 20, 2019

Hornqvist has missed the last seven games with a lower body injury that placed him on Injured/Reserved.

Meanwhile, defenseman Justin Schultz left practice early on Wednesday with an apparent injury, but the team had no update on his condition.

“Mike Sullivan says he had no update to share on Justin Schultz.”