PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely not going to suit up against the Bengals this weekend.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reports JuJu’s knee injury is not a long-term issue, but the combination with that and his concussion will be too much to handle heading into the weekend.

“Source: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s knee injury is not serious for the long term but he’s not expected to play Sunday against the Bengals. Too much to overcome with knee and concussion protocol.”

JuJu was caught in a helmet-to-helmet hit during the Thursday night loss to the Browns on the road. He also hurt his knee on that play, although it was not apparent at the time.

Reports say he might not be the only Steeler who will be sitting out this week.

“RB James Conner and WR Diontae Johnson also in question for Sunday and would be a mild upset to see any of them play against the Bengals.”

The Steelers take on the Bengals in Cincinnati Sunday at 1:00 p.m.