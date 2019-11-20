



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recording by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has been nominated for three GRAMMY awards.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced that their recording of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 9 was nominated for three awards in the upcoming GRAMMYs.

We are excited and honored that our recording of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 9 is GRAMMY-nominated for Best Orchestral Performance, Best Engineered Album Classical, and Producer of the Year! #GRAMMYs #ExperiencePSO pic.twitter.com/WcyFvYAyp5 — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) November 20, 2019

The recording by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and its Music Director Manfred Honeck is up for best orchestral performance, best classical engineered album and classical producer of the year.

This is the third year in a row the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has received a GRAMMY nomination for best orchestral performance and they snagged the award in 2018 for their double award-winning recording of Shostakovich: Symphony No.5; Barber: Adagio.

The GRAMMYs will be presented this year on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.